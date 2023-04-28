Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

