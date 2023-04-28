Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $215.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,740 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chevron were worth $215,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.