Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.



