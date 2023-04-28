Bogart Wealth LLC Has $50,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,218,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 677,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

