2,070 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Price Performance

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

BN stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

