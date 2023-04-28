Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

