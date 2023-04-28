Glassman Wealth Services Buys 147 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

IFF opened at $95.20 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

