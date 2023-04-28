Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

