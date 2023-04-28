Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

