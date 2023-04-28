Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Relx were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,860 ($35.72) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.47) to GBX 3,100 ($38.72) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

