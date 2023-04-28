Glassman Wealth Services Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $95.09 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

