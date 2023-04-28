Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.13. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

