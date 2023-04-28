Glassman Wealth Services Sells 48 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

PH stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

