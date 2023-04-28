Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $101.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

