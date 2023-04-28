Glassman Wealth Services Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.34.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $454.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.10 and a 200-day moving average of $420.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

