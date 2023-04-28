Glassman Wealth Services Sells 37 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.07. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

