Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

