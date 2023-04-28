Glassman Wealth Services Sells 41 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $399.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.