Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

