Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.67 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

