Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $224,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.36.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $215.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

