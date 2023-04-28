Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,386 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

