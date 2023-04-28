Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $681,910,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

CRM stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

