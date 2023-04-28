Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 552,911 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.48 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

