Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $811,306,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

TXN opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

