Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,472 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $874,542,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.51 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

