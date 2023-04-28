Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $200,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

