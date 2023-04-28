Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $105.55 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

