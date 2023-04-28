Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 2,919 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

