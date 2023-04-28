Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $63.06 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.