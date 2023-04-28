Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 759,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.93 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

