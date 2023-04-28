Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7,997.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $184.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

