Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $86,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

NYSE VEEV opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

