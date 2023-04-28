Synovus Financial Corp Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $185.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

