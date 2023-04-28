W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 5.5 %

GWW stock opened at $696.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

