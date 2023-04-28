Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

