Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

