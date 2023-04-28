Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

