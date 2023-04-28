Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $156.09 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

