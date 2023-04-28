Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84,929 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 443.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

