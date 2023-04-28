Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

