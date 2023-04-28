Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.