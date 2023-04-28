Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

