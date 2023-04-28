Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.73% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

