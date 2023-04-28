Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.73% from the company’s current price.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
