Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

