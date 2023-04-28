Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

