ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the third quarter worth $27,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

