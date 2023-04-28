Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 9,358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 504,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 497,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,670,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,353,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

