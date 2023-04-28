Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 73,897 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 3.3 %

Brookfield stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.