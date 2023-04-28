Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 97 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $484.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

